Pitch competition

Emma Belken will pitch her business plan today during the Young Entrepreneurs Academy 12th annual Saunders Scholars National Competition.

The virtual contest will be broadcast live. Emma will participate in the semifinals between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. That part of the competition will be streamed at bit.ly/3lLV0NQ. If she advances to the finals, that will air at 6 p.m. at bit.ly/31ee8My.