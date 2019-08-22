EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — More than five weeks after a fight involving East Dubuque’s mayor, city officials again refused to release documents related to the incident.
The Telegraph Herald again recently filed a Freedom of Information Act request for police department documents related to the incident. The request was denied in writing by City Manager Loras Herrig on the grounds that they are part of a pending investigation. He declined to comment further.
City officials provided a similar explanation when they denied the TH’s request for the documents more than two weeks ago.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand was in a physical altercation on July 11 outside a Sinsinawa Avenue bar with Scott Montgomery, of East Dubuque. Montgomery previously said he inappropriately “grabbed” the mayor inside the bar, and then VanOstrand followed him outside, threw him to the ground and shouted at him. Montgomery took responsibility for the altercation.
In the wake of that incident, Herrig said East Dubuque police responded to the initial incident but that any further investigation would be conducted by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Despite East Dubuque officials repeatedly telling the TH that the documents are part of a pending investigation, Sheriff Kevin Turner again this week said he still has not been contacted by officials from the city in relation to the incident.