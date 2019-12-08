As former Vice President Joe Biden continues his “No Malarkey” bus tour through Iowa in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, younger voters and political scientists ask “what’s in a name?”
Malarkey — defined as “meaningless talk; nonsense” by Oxford English Dictionary — is a favorite of Biden’s. He used it, for instance, in a 2012 vice presidential candidate debate, defending his and then-President Barack Obama’s foreign policy record from an attack by Paul Ryan.
It has peppered his language before then and since. Now it plasters his campaign’s tour bus.
The origin of malarkey is unclear, but the word can be traced to the 1920s. However, it isn’t exactly in common parlance these past couple of decades.
Biden, according to polls, has not fared as well among younger voters as he has the more seasoned. Does using this antique language put off younger voters on the ground in Iowa?
Anna Snitker and her family were in-state visiting her husband’s parents when they saw the “No Malarkey” bus and stopped for his event in Elkader, Iowa, on Friday.
“At first, I didn’t think it was real,” she said about Biden’s slogan. “I was like, ‘Is he serious?’ But, it doesn’t sway my vote one way or another.”
Her husband, Kurt Snitker — a Manchester, Iowa, native — said the phrase might alienate his fellow younger voters, even if it was on-brand for Biden.
“That’s probably one of my first thoughts,” he said. “But it seems like a very Joe thing.”
Amela Rekic attended Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign stop in Dubuque on Saturday. She said the “malarkey” was confusing, but didn’t matter.
“I never knew what malarkey meant before,” she said. “But I don’t care about it. You have to have a slogan. I don’t care what it is. I care about policies.”
Some Iowans too young to vote were also educated by Biden’s use of “malarkey.”
Lonnie Davis, of Elkader — who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, but now is “very divided” over what he’ll do come November 2020 — attended the Biden event with his five young children.
“The kids actually wanted to ask him what it meant,” he said, juggling toddlers. “It’s interesting, to be sure.”
Kind demands plan to support midwest farmers
Writing off Midwest farmers as “casualties” of an ongoing international trade war doesn’t sit well with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis.
In a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue last week, Kind demanded a plan to provide “certainty and support” to family farms. The move comes as new tariffs are scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15.
The letter also follows a recent declaration from Trump — the architect of trade battles with China and other countries — that the conflict could last until after the November 2020 election.
“For over a year now, farmers in Wisconsin and across the country have been forced to bear the brunt of this reckless and erratic trade war, and just when there seemed to be a light at the end of this very long tunnel, the rug is pulled out from under them,” Kind said in a statement. “This administration promised that relief was coming, but it hasn’t happened, leaving our farmers waiting with no end in sight.”
In the letter, Kind wrote “time is of the essence for farmers in the state to reopen these export markets.” The letter also states Wisconsin loses an average of two farms per day and is leading the country in the number of family farm bankruptcies for a second consecutive year.
“If this administration is going to keep our farmers closed off from important export markets, then Secretary Perdue and his colleagues must come up with a plan to support them during these uncertain times,” Kind said in the statement.
MARKLEIN RESPONDS TO EMS SUMMITS
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, D-Spring Green, is circulating three bills to address some of the obstacles identified during four recent summits with local emergency medical services volunteers.
The first bill strives to make it easier for agencies to participate in the Funding Assistance Program. The second would make the National Registry Test optional for volunteers who are seeking to serve at the emergency medical responder level.
Finally, Marklein authored a bill to make FAP “financially whole” by adding $239,800 to the program’s current $1.96 million balance.
“This package of rural EMS legislation is a small step toward supporting our local, rural volunteer EMS providers,” Marklein wrote in his latest column. “It removes some obstacles, improves state-level regulation and makes the funding whole.”
GRASSLEY, ERNST help introduce Impact Act
U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both of Iowa, are joining several fellow Republicans in introducing the Impact Act, which would reinstate and expand reporting requirements to determine the impact of Opportunity Zones.
The Opportunity Zone program was designed to “lift up entire neighborhoods by attracting private investment to areas most in need,” according to a press release. Developers can qualify for significant tax incentives to invest in one of 8,700 Opportunity Zones nationwide.
However, analyzing the impacts of those investments is “critical,” the release stated.
“Opportunity Zones have the potential to transform some of the most economically underdeveloped parts of the country and lift millions of Americans out of poverty,” Grassley said in the release. “Everyone deserves a shot at the American Dream. This legislation will help make sure the federal government has the information it needs to track the success of Opportunity Zones. “
CALENDAR
1:30 p.m. today at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. — Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker
- , D-N.J., will host an event. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2rMGRsZ.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 633 Main St. — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will host an office opening and food drive.