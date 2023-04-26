The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently agreed to allocate $133,000 in discretionary funding in the coming fiscal year to a competitive program through which the county contracts with nonprofits.
The total represents a drop from the amount available for competitive funding through the purchase of services program in the current fiscal year.
For the current fiscal year, the supervisors set discretionary spending at $748,501, reserving $125,000 for the Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS Grant Program and $320,000 for organizations of which the county is a member, leaving just over $300,000 for competitive grants to nonprofits.
Recommended for you
The current fiscal year’s discretionary spending marked a return to pre-pandemic levels. Discretionary spending from the county had expanded in fiscal year 2020 and 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic increased community need.
In the recently approved budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, the supervisors approved $600,000 in discretionary funding, which is about what they expect to receive in the coming year from the DRA, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos.
For years, though, a growing portion of the county’s discretionary spending has been set aside either for the Tom Hancock grant program for volunteer fire departments or for organizations to which the county belongs, which essentially amounts to dues for those organizations.
That has been a point of contention among supervisors in recent years, as they struggle with how to define the purchase of services program and what should be included in discretionary spending.
It also means less is left for other, often smaller nonprofits that have come to rely on the funding.
“There are dues that have notoriously come out of (discretionary funds),” Supervisor Harley Pothoff said at a recent meeting.
For the coming fiscal year, supervisors expect to spend a similar amount on the Tom Hancock awards and dues as in the current year, with about $133,000 for competitive purchase of services grants.
Supervisor Ann McDonough even pitched reducing dues to Travel Dubuque from the $60,000 requested to $40,000.
“Times are tough,” she said. “We have to stretch things further.”
Pothoff wished to fully fund Travel Dubuque’s request, while Supervisor Wayne Kenniker proposed $50,000 as a compromise. Pothoff and Kenniker tentatively agreed on Kenniker’s number.
Supervisors also opted not to set aside a pool of funding to split among the historical societies of the county, which is $20,000 in the current fiscal year. So for next fiscal year, those societies will have to compete with other organizations.
Officers of the Dyersville Area Historical Society and Epworth Community Historical Society could not be reached for comment.
McDonough said one reason she felt the amount given out in purchase of services grants next fiscal year could be decreased was that the county distributed $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to nonprofits in 2022.
“This is going to be a lot of heartburn for a lot of people, I know,” McDonough said. “But this isn’t a simple thing because we made it extremely complicated. Then, many (nonprofits) got much more money from ARPA.”
She also noted that changes from the Iowa Legislature in recent years had impacted county revenues.
The longest-serving supervisor on the current board, McDonough explained that the purchase of services program essentially did the work of a county department.
“We don’t have a Community Services Division anymore,” she said. “Past boards got rid of a whole department. When they closed that, they were going to let nonprofits do this work, and then they would support nonprofits. Most counties have that, where there are some social services being done.”
To that point, Pothoff said he would like to reorganize the program in future years.
“Discretionary funding is what we get from gambling,” he said. “The funds for these services, really, should come from tax dollars, because the services are for the people. It would make those discretionary funds go a lot further.”
McDonough and Pothoff also voiced some support for capping the amount for purchase of services grants at around $10,000 each.
In the past, there was no cap. Riverview Center received $50,000 in the current fiscal year to provide free, confidential and trauma-informed sexual assault therapy services. Dubuque County Early Childhood received $80,000 for the third year of its child development home initiative.
Dubuque County will open applications for the remaining purchase of services funding in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.