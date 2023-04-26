The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently agreed to allocate $133,000 in discretionary funding in the coming fiscal year to a competitive program through which the county contracts with nonprofits.

The total represents a drop from the amount available for competitive funding through the purchase of services program in the current fiscal year.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.