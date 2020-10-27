MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County Pay It Forward, along with community members and volunteers, is accepting applications for its Christmas Hope Project.
People experiencing hardship or with concerns about providing for their family for the holidays can fill out an application at tinyurl.com/y282j54x.
Applications also can be obtained at the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, 200 E. Main St.
Completed forms also can be mailed to P.O. Box 281, Manchester, Iowa 52057 or emailed to PIFChristmasHope@gmail.com.