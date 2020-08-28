Despite continuing changes in process due to COVID-19, area election officials in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois foresee no threats to election security in 2020.
Months after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted 2020 primary elections, the virus is still spreading. That means election officials are pressed again to ensure processes keep the public as safe, and the election as secure, as they are able.
As during the primaries, election officials in all three states expect mail-in absentee voting to play a huge role in the general election.
“We saw it in August and in April,” said Colette Steffen, acting Platteville (Wis.) City Clerk. “Already, we have a lot of requests in.”
Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan said that in previous years, the highest number of votes cast before Election Day has been about 21,000. This year, she is expecting between 30,000 and 33,000.
That increase is by design, as all three states have encouraged mail-in voting as an alternative to in-person voting on Election Day.
“We sent out applications to voters who had voted in one of the last three elections automatically,” said Jo Daviess County Auditor Angela Kaiser. “Then, anyone who registered between the last election and Aug. 1 received one as well.”
She said her office had already seen signs of far greater interest in mail-in than ever before. “That is definitely not something Jo Daviess County has seen a lot of in the past,” she said.
Security
But, as mail-in voting is set to play a larger role than ever before, its security has been questioned.
Locally, the three election officials said there is no threat to security by mail-in voting — no matter the state.
“There are checks and balances in the Iowa system,” Dolan said. “We’ve done absentee ballots long enough. To flood the system with absentee ballots in Iowa is impossible. It’s bad information.”
To mail an absentee ballot in Iowa, auditors must have a signed request. When they receive a ballot envelope, they scan the code on the outside, which must match the code that was mailed to the voter’s address. Another ballot cannot be cast.
In Wisconsin, voters can request a ballot via the My Vote WI website or via the local election office. It also allows them and officials to track the ballot envelope. Whether by that website or in hard copy, voters must also provide a match to the photo ID officials have on file.
In Illinois, a voter’s signature on the ballot must match the signature officials have on file. Kaiser said that signature is then judged by a panel of three for each county. If two do not think it is the same signature, the ballot can be deemed invalid.
Kaiser is dubious about the chances of fraud.
“The vote-by-mail initiative in response to the virus is just bringing to the forefront something we’ve been doing for years,” she said.
In each state, when the ballots arrive, they are held in secure, locked locations until just for, or on, Election Day.
The count
The time at which election officials can process absentee ballots varies by state.
In Illinois, those panels can verify signatures any time between two days after the envelope is received, up until the day before Election Day.
In Iowa, ballots can be removed from envelopes the day before Election Day. Dolan has bipartisan teams of two handle bundles of 50 at a time, before they are stored again overnight.
In Wisconsin, the envelopes can only be processed and then counted on Election Day.
How late absentee ballots can be received also varies by state.
According to Steffen, in Wisconsin — currently — ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. This deadline was pushed back during the primaries by emergency order, due to the pandemic. But, no such order has yet been issued for November’s election.
In Iowa, the Legislature passed a bill in 2019 to allow ballots postmarked before Election Day, but received after, be counted, if received up to a week later. This stemmed from a controversy over the race for Iowa House District 55, in which Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, beat Democratic challenger Kayla Koether by just nine votes following a recount in which 33 ballots that arrived after Election Day were not allowed to be counted.
Illinois allows a two-week window for ballots to arrive, if postmarked by Election Day, according to Kaiser.
Other options
There are some alternatives to mail-in voting. In all three states, in-person early voting hours have been extended. Then Election Day voting will always be an option.
In Wisconsin, voters also have dropboxes where voters can deposit their completed absentee ballots. Steffen said there is one already outside Platteville City Hall and that she is planning to set up two others around the city.
In Iowa, auditors used those to great effect during the primaries, when many courthouses were closed. Dolan said she even ordered two more, hoping to get some options further out in the county than the one permanently affixed to the courthouse door, which has been used for years.
But the Iowa Secretary of State’s office said recently that auditors have no such authority in state code.
Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms said she hoped Iowa would reconsider the use of drop boxes.
“In a pandemic, people would rather not have contact,” she said. “And it’s a good option for people who work during our hours, or who have concerns about the postal service.”