Authorities have made an arrest after a threat posted to social media triggered a local university to close its campus Monday morning.

Rashaud Colbert, 23, no known address, was arrested Monday in Darien, Ill., on a charge of threat of terrorism after a social media post caused Clarke University to lockdown its campus and advise students to remain in their on-campus residences, according to Dubuque Police Department Assistant Chief Joseph Messerich.

