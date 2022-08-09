Authorities have made an arrest after a threat posted to social media triggered a local university to close its campus Monday morning.
Rashaud Colbert, 23, no known address, was arrested Monday in Darien, Ill., on a charge of threat of terrorism after a social media post caused Clarke University to lockdown its campus and advise students to remain in their on-campus residences, according to Dubuque Police Department Assistant Chief Joseph Messerich.
Messerich said Colbert was identified to be a former student of the school.
A press release issued by Dubuque police states that threat of terrorism is a Class D felony, punishable by no more than five years in jail and a fine of at least $750 and no more than $7,500.
The release states that authorities received reports at approximately 10:34 p.m. Sunday that a threat of violence against Clarke had been posted on social media.
Police and university officials began investigating the threat and the school sent an email about the threat to staff and students.
The email advised employees to remain at home or return home, except for the school’s campus security. On-campus students were advised to remain in the building in which they live with the door locked and shades closed.
Colbert was identified as the person who allegedly posted the social media threat. He was located by Darien police and arrested.
Normal operations have resumed at the school.
According to Clarke’s website, graduate students moved in to their campus residences Thursday. First-year students are scheduled to move in Aug. 25 and returning students on Aug. 28. The first day of fall classes is Aug. 29.