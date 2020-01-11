Police said a distracted driver was injured when his vehicle rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday near Dubuque.
Caleb W. Woodson, 19, of Washington, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 61/151 near Maquoketa Drive. Police said Woodson was traveling north on the highway when he looked down to turn off a GPS device and rear-ended the semi. That semi continued traveling on U.S. 61/151 and was not identified.
Woodson was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.