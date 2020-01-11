The Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association this week announced the 2020 inductees for the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, including two acts with local ties.
Johnny Piper learned guitar from a classmate before developing a deeper appreciation for the instrument while stationed in France for the U.S. Army. Returning to his hometown of Benton, Wis., he performed with numerous bands from the area, including Midwest Union, The New Mark 4, Johnny & The Hemorrhoids and Coal Train.
Piper also performed alongside Dubuque-based Elvis tribute artist Artie Mentz and opened for headlining acts such as Brenda Lee, Tommy Cash, Dell Reeves, Gary Lewis and the Playboys and the Dave Clark 5.
Including band members Myck Rabbett, Luis Saul Moscoso, Terry Kane, Kevin Kane and the late Greg Pekas, the band Dutch Uncle was an active part of the tri-state music scene from 1968 to 1969. Its music covered the British Invasion to American folk rock and pop psychedelia.
Performing at venues throughout northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois, Dutch Uncle once opened for the national act The Box Tops at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The band last reunited to perform at 2011's Rock & Roll Rewind at the Mississippi Moon Bar.
The Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association annually inducts individual musicians, bands, DJs, ballrooms and others who have significantly contributed to rock 'n' roll music in Iowa, according to a press release. More than 300 entities have been inducted. Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.
The induction ceremony will take place Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 5-6.
For more information, visit iowarocknroll.com.