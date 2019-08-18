Dubuque County supervisors update proposed ATV/UTV rules
Following more than three hours of debate, Dubuque County supervisors on Monday finalized the wording of a proposed ordinance that would allow ATVs and UTVs on county roadways.
The supervisors also set a public hearing on the measure for Aug. 26. The three-person panel then could vote on the matter, even potentially deciding to give it final approval if they decide to forego additional readings.
Previously, Supervisors Dave Baker and Jay Wickham have supported allowing all-terrain and utility vehicle access to certain county roadways, while Supervisor Ann McDonough opposed the move.
If approved, it is unclear when the ordinance would take effect, in part because new signage would need to be posted. The proposed ordinance includes a sunset date of June 30, 2022, meaning the increased ATV and UTV access wouldn’t necessarily be a permanent change even if it is approved.
For supporters of increased ATV access, the supervisors’ actions Monday were interpreted as a victory.
Priorities: Dubuque City Council to support 2 nonprofits
Dubuque City Council members intend to provide additional support to two nonprofits identified as priorities in this year’s goal-setting session.
After three sessions last week totaling about 13 hours, council members settled on six top-priority and six high-priority projects and programs for the city for 2019 to 2021. Those rankings will help guide decision-making and budgeting efforts.
Council members answered a call from Dubuque Dream Center supporters in designating it and its programs as a top priority.
The center provides academic, athletic and arts programming aimed at youth development, especially for the city’s most underserved demographics. Its team of staff and volunteers have grown their programs from serving about 30 children in 2013 to 180 this year — all in an aging building at 1600 White St.
Fountain of Youth, another local nonprofit, was deemed a high priority.
Owner vows to rebuild after Cascade business struck by fire
CASCADE, Iowa — An early-morning fire Thursday severely damaged a popular bowling alley and restaurant in Cascade, but its owner already is vowing to reopen.
“We’re rebuilding as soon as possible,” said Dave Petra. “The community has been great to us, and I’m going to be good to them, too.”
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at Cascade Lanes & Lounge and Happy Joe’s Pizza on First Avenue East at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday. No one was in the structure at that time.
About four hours after firefighters responded, black smoke stains ringed the upper, outside walls of the building. The smell of smoke lingered around the structure. Doors were opened as firefighters used ventilation equipment to clear the smoke from the building’s charred insides.
Galena leaders prepare for marijuana businesses
GALENA, Ill. — Though some Galena City Council members remain conflicted about the potential impact of legalized marijuana, they voted last week to draft an ordinance that would allow businesses to sell the drug in the community.
Council members voted, 4-1, to direct city staff to draft an ordinance that would allow permitted businesses that sell recreational cannabis to operate within the city limits. Once drafted, the ordinance would have to be considered and approved by the City Council before it goes into effect.
The moves come after lawmakers voted to legalize recreational use of the drug, a decision that will be effective Jan. 1.
The new law allows municipal leaders to prohibit businesses that sell recreational marijuana. If a city allows such businesses, leaders can enact an excise tax of up to 3% of the shop’s gross sales.
Chaplain Schmitt Island bids 27% higher than expected
City of Dubuque staff are urging that options be re-evaluated after bids for planned projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island came in hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget.
City officials and the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors are partnering on the proposed work on the manmade island. Plans include eventual bridge improvements and the installation of an amphitheater.
The first phase of the project would include significant updates to Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The project would grow out from the existing memorial and helicopter installation. Crews would add green space, landscaping, colored LED lighting and a boardwalk.
Base construction costs were estimated to be $2.5 million, according to City Council documents. “Soft costs,” such as engineering and design work, would bring the total project budget to about $3.2 million — all of which would be covered by the DRA.
However, the lowest of three base construction bids recently received for the work was $3.2 million — 27% higher than the $2.5 million estimate.
Those figures prompted city staff to recommend that council members reject the bids when they are considered at the council’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 19.
Supervisors urge Operation: New View to merge with nonprofit
Concerned with the county’s liability, two Dubuque County supervisors hope to spur a struggling community action agency to merge with another nonprofit organization.
Operation: New View Community Action Agency, a public agency created decades ago under an agreement among Dubuque County and three other public partners, is attempting to formulate a strategy to remain solvent following several years of financial mismanagement and the recent loss of a major grant.
Operation: New View’s board of directors consists of 27 members from the City of Dubuque and Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Any liabilities incurred by the agency is recoverable from each of the parties, prorated according to their representation of the agency’s board. With 12 members, Dubuque County is a more than 40% holder.
An audit released earlier this year indicated that as of Sept. 30, the agency had a total net asset deficit of $204,960 and an unrestricted net asset deficit of $424,407.