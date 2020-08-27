Question: I have seen more large “above the ground swimming pools” in neighborhood yards without any fencing around them. What is the ruling in Dubuque on that?
Answer: The City of Dubuque requires permits for all pools, hot tubs and spas that are more than 24 inches deep. The permit fee is $36.40, but if a pool requires footing or foundation inspections, the fee will depend on the amount of work done.
Pools that exceed 24 inches in depth must be surrounded by a fence or barrier that is more than 48 inches above the finished ground level of the pool, the regulation states. Any gates or entrances on fences must be self-latching.
Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach reported that the city received 15 swimming pool applications from May to July, compared to four during the same time period in 2019.
“I have not seen an increase in complaints related to swimming pools,” she wrote in her email.
Question: With Iowa law prohibiting mowing roadsides until after July 15 and then with restrictions, why do the Iowa DOT and counties allow mowing and baling hay in the public right of ways?
Answer: People who receive a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation can mow and bale hay along public right of ways on state-maintained highways during certain periods of the year.
Catherine Cutler, transportation manager for the DOT, wrote in an email that anyone can apply for permits, and there is no limit to the number of permits given.
“Haying helps us with weed control and lessens the mowing our workers have to do, so it benefits both (people requesting permits and the Iowa DOT),” Cutler wrote.
Typically, mowing along the roadside is prohibited by Iowa law before July 15, but the Iowa DOT website lists multiple exceptions. These include areas within 200 yards of an established dwelling, on a right of way within one mile of city limits or for access to things like mailboxes.
“I’m not aware there’s much controversy over the areas — most do near their area only,” Cutler said.