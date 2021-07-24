A study to investigate renewable energy options in Jackson County will launch this fall.
The $10,000 study is part of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities. From August 2021 to May 2022, faculty and graduate students from the university’s urban planning program will visit Jackson County to conduct energy audits for various county buildings.
The study will evaluate the feasibility of installing renewable energy sources including solar panels on buildings such as the courthouse and the new Jackson County Jail, which will begin construction next spring.
“This will be able to get the supervisors some hard numbers to say, ‘If you put up solar on the courthouse ... you would save so many dollars of tax money, and it would pay for itself after so many years,’” said Mike Griffin, board member with the Jackson County Energy District, one of the local partners for the study.
Griffin and fellow board member Bruce Fisher presented the study to the Jackson County Supervisors this week and requested a contribution of $5,000 from the supervisors to fund the study. The JCED will fund the remaining $5,000.
Fisher said the study, because it comes from an outside source instead of a contractor, will offer an unbiased opinion on the feasibility of solar.
“We’re hoping university-based research will allow a level of credibility,” he said.
The study will also investigate the possibility of establishing a microgrid system within a small rural community in the county, although no particular community has been specified at this time. The system would allow the community to operate on self-generated electricity through various alternative energy sources such as solar or geothermal systems.
The renewable energy study is one of 15 projects the University of Iowa will complete in Jackson County during the next school year, ranging from a parking survey in Bellevue to arts and cultural amenities planning in Maquoketa.
Nic Hockenberry, executive director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the total cost of the projects is $50,000.
He added that the JCEA has secured a $20,000 grant from the state’s Empower Rural Iowa program, which will be used to help smaller nonprofits and communities involved in the various projects.
“Our office is spreading out the cost on a per-project basis,” he said. “... We haven’t determined which projects are getting that grant funding yet, but we will allocate that funding as we finalize projects.”
County Supervisor Jack Willey said the supervisors should decide in the coming weeks about whether and how much they will fund the renewable energy study. He believes the supervisors will be “receptive” to the idea of contributing funding.
“We think it’s really important to find out … what the costs would be and, over the long run, what the cost savings would be,” Willey said.