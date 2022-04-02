Police on Friday released the name of the man killed by a train Thursday in Dubuque.

Kenneth Zaug, 54, of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by a southbound train at about noon on Thursday at the railroad crossing in the vicinity of East 11th and Elm streets.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to police.

