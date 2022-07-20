Platteville Domestic Violence Shelter
Platteville Common Council discussed last week a proposal to site a domestic violence shelter at the corner of Means Drive and Eastside Road in Platteville, Wis.

 Stephen Gassman

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The proposed location for a new domestic violence shelter prompted nearly half an hour of discussion at Platteville Common Council’s recent meeting.

Family Advocates, a shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence, hopes to build its offices and new 10-room shelter at 305 Eastside Road. In March, the state awarded more than $3.5 million to help fund the project.

