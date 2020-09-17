Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dubuque County.
Jill A. Vondran, 63, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Kevin C. Herman, 57, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Vondran had pulled away from a stop sign at Humke Road at the intersection with Seippel Road at 1:33 p.m. when her vehicle struck Herman’s vehicle, which was traveling south on Seippel.
Vondran was cited with failure to obey a stop sign/traffic control device.