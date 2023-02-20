Cascade gazebo

A computer-generated model of the new gazebo being constructed at Cascade’s Riverview Park this spring.

 Contributed

CASCADE, Iowa — The final construction phase of a new, larger gazebo in Cascade’s Riverview Park will happen this spring.

The improvements come almost three years after the old gazebo was discovered to be in poor condition by city public works staff in 2020. Initially planning to wash and paint it, staff realized the severity of the deterioration of the wooden structure and possible problems in the foundation warranted further investigation.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.