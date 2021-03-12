MANCHESTER, Iowa — Hy-Vee officials recently confirmed that the building under construction on West Marion Street in Manchester will be home to a Dollar Fresh store.
The 28,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in fall 2021.
“Designed for smaller communities, our Dollar Fresh stores serve up an assortment of fresh and new products at low prices,” said Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications for Hy-Vee, in a statement. “That includes a full selection of groceries, fresh baked items, a dollar section, a wall of value, ready-to-eat meal options and other services.”
Hy-Vee officials said it was too early to determine how many people would be employed at the new store.
However, in November, council members approved a development agreement with Brian Ridge, of BR Development, for the project and, at that time, officials said it was estimated to cost about $5.5 million and create 50 jobs.
The Manchester project will receive an 80% tax rebate of up to $1.2 million with a 12-year agreement.
Delaware County Economic Development Executive Director Donna Boss highlighted the benefits that the new store will bring to the area.
“This will allow for many additional options for consumers in the county,” she said. “It will also provide different employment options that fit different needs and skill sets. With the pay and benefit package we understand will be provided, we hope it attracts more families to Manchester and to greater Delaware County and hope it can assist with population growth and school enrollment.”
The new store is also welcome news to Manchester City Administrator Tim Vick.
“We are excited to see new construction going up in the city,” he said. “It’s another company coming to town with new business opportunities and new job growth within the community.
“It’s a good feeling when companies choose to invest in Manchester. This is huge for us.”
Hy-Vee recently has put an emphasis on opening Dollar Fresh stores in smaller communities. That includes a location in the former Shopko in Dyersville, where a Dollar Fresh store opened in July. In October, Maquoketa City Council members approved a development agreement for a Dollar Fresh store to be built there.