Authorities have received scattered reports of damage locally from overnight storms and strong winds.
“Everybody took the warnings well and hunkered down,” said Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
Berger spent this morning assessing damage in the county.
“We have some trees down here and there,” he said.
The Dubuque Regional Airport reported a peak wind of 69 mph during the night, according to the National Weather Service.
The City of Dubuque reported winds had toppled a traffic signal arm at the intersection of Asbury and JFK roads Wednesday night.
Alliant Energy reported that 69 customers in Dubuque were without power as of 6:30 a.m.
The weather service reported that it recorded the most wind gusts of more than 75 mph in a single day since 2004, with at least 55, a figure that topped the August 2020 derecho event, when the weather service recorded 53 such gust reports.
Damage would have been worse if trees had been heavy with leaves, according to the weather service.
Peak wind reports in the area included 68 mph in Platteville, Wis., 63 mph in both Bagley, Wis., and Monticello, Iowa, 58 mph in both Boscobel, Wis., and Stockton, Ill., and 55 mph in Lancaster, Wis., Manchester, Iowa, and Savanna, Ill.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reported trees down, damaged buildings, downed power lines and debris in the roadway as a result of the storms.
“We did have damage in the entire county, consisting of lots of trees down and numerous power poles damaged and down,” said Chief Deputy Troy Loeffelholz. “We also had damage reports to buildings on County O, and Burke Road in the Darlington area, and also a shed damaged on North Lake Road in the area of Yellowstone Lake. Some of the damage to the buildings was significant.”
The weather service reports power poles broken in the Maquoketa area, where peak winds reached 58 mph.
Pine trees were reported knocked down in Warren, Ill.
The winds resulted from a powerful storm system that swept across the region Wednesday night, spawning reported tornadoes in western and central Iowa.