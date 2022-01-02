Once a week, Phil Schwinn pays a visit to a local patient receiving hospice care.
They talk about mutual acquaintances, or the patient’s needs and concerns, or other subjects. Sometimes, they pray. Often, Schwinn simply listens.
“That is pretty much it — just to lend an ear and a helping hand,” he said.
Schwinn, of Kieler, Wis., has spent the past decade volunteering with Hospice of Dubuque, visiting patients, helping with mailings and organizing an annual golf outing fundraiser.
His dedication to the nonprofit has not gone unnoticed. Last month, he was recognized as Hospice of Dubuque’s volunteer of the year for 2022.
“When you think about this time of year — what does Christmas mean, what does community mean — for him, it really does mean doing for others,” said Lavonne Noel, the nonprofit’s executive director. “And I think he’s just a great example of being selfless and wanting to just to do nice things for others.”
Schwinn regularly meets with hospice patients to spend time with them while offering caretakers a break from their duties. He said he appreciates the chance to interact with patients and families, and he knows the services offered by Hospice of Dubuque are needed.
“This is going to be all of us some time in these situations, and hospice is there to offer a wonderful, not a remedy, but a help to people, to give them compassionate care,” Schwinn said.
Schwinn also helps plan the annual Big Duffer Golf Outing, which raises money for Hospice of Dubuque.
He and his friends initially started a golf outing to give money to various charities in memory of friend Jim Bertsch, who died of cancer and who received hospice care. Eventually, the golf outing grew to become a regular fundraiser for Hospice of Dubuque.
Noel noted that even when the COVID-19 pandemic precluded a golf outing in 2020, Schwinn and others involved in the event still held a successful fundraiser with a mail campaign. When the outing returned in 2021, Schwinn helped make it happen.
Schwinn also was one of the first volunteers to come forward to meet with patients again after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted such visits, Noel said. That willingness, combined with his recent fundraising efforts, were among the reasons that he was selected as volunteer of the year.
“He’s willing to adapt and change to make it work, so he’s very practical that way. And that’s what we’ve needed in COVID, and that’s what you need if you’re a hospice volunteer,” Noel said.
Ultimately, Schwinn said he feels it is important to be a good person and to help others.
“If I could help people at the end of their life and their families ... I feel that’s important,” he said.