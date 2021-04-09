Easter Egg Hunt and Craft Day
Saturday, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St.
10 a.m. Free event Easter egg hunt, crafts, coloring and fun in the green space behind the church. Bring an Easter basket to collect eggs. All ages welcome.
Wedding Swap & Shop
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Tables for sellers start at $20. Buy or sell at this “garage sale” event for wedding-related items. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/3cknd9c.