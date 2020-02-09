Ben Ginter has lived in the Key West area south of Dubuque for 20 years.
The 35-year-old bought a home along Key West Drive, wanting space and the quiet of a residential neighborhood nestled among farmland and rolling hillsides, with the convenience of still being close to the amenities of city life.
Over the past several months, however, Ginter and his family have witnessed an influx of dump trucks and semi-trailers dropping dirt and blacktop along Key West Drive.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Ginter said of the soon-to-be-completed Southwest Arterial — a sign of progress and a foreboding sense of the inevitable changes to come.
The four-lane highway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. The 6-mile, four-lane roadway will substantially reduce truck traffic through Dubuque by creating a bypass around it, according to city and transportation officials.
The $160 million project remains on schedule to open in June or July.
“It’s awesome to have a road able to get us to the other end of town more quickly,” Ginter said. “The flip side is it could make the traffic more severe on our street and the development that’s going to come along with it. ... It sucks to see, looking at farmland for so long that will likely be a Walmart or a Home Depot.”
Dubuque could see upwards of 2,800 new homes and 2,600 new jobs added over the next 10 years along the new highway corridor, leading to more than $1 billion in new spending, according to an economic analysis conducted by East Central Intergovernmental Association. That likely will necessitate the construction of a new fire station and elementary school to accommodate the city’s southwest expansion.
Safety and convenience
Jon Luckstead spent years fighting in court over the loss of Tamarack Business Park’s direct highway access as part of the project.
Tamarack Drive no longer directly connects to U.S. 61/151, as traffic now must take an off-ramp and a frontage road.
The business park owner asserted in court that the state improperly acquired some of his land and sought $1.1 million in compensation. But the courts sided with the Iowa Department of Transportation’s purchase offer of $262,954.
With the recent completion and opening of the Southwest Arterial interchange with the highway, Luckstead said he now sees the opportunity for the business park’s expansion and development.
“It’s a nuisance (losing direct highway access),” Luckstead said, but he foresees the arterial making the business park more attractive for trucking, storage and distribution. “I would think that would be advantageous.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., points to Dubuque furniture maker Flexsteel Industries’ new manufacturing facility in Dubuque Industrial Center South near Seippel Road.
“Eventually, it will be the place to be because of access to the Southwest Arterial,” Dickinson said.
GDDC and city officials have said Flexsteel officials cited construction of the Southwest Arterial and close proximity to the highway system as a large selling point in choosing its new location.
Businesses in Dubuque’s industrial centers and technology park now will have “a straight shot and safe access to their markets to the south and the west,” Dickinson said.
Eight of the top 12 crash-prone intersections in Dubuque from 2012 to 2019 were on Dodge Street, per the DOT.
“The (Southwest Arterial) corridor will present potential for development — both retail, commercial, office and residential,” Dickinson said. “That will take time. ... But for the next five years, the primary benefit will be for everyone who has chosen to be in the greater Dubuque market, because of the lessened congestion (on Dodge Street), improved safety and traffic flow, and (it will) facilitate development downtown.”
Economic impact
The arterial corridor already has experienced some early development.
That includes Richardson Motors last month opening its new location at 5400 Westside Drive, just west of the Menards. And new homes have been built near English Mill Road, Creek Wood Drive and Rockdale Road and near intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 151.
An economic impact analysis by East Central Intergovernmental Association projects an overall $1.67 billion in economic output from anticipated residential and commercial development in the corridor through 2030.
It predicts about 260 new residential units will be built each year over the next 10 years within the corridor. And it predicts the addition of 260 jobs per year from commercial development generated by the Southwest Arterial in that time.
Additionally, the agency forecasts development along the highway will generate $265 million in local, state and federal tax revenue and save $30 million for the 10-year period from a reduction in crashes as a result of reduced traffic on Dodge Street, Kelly Lane, White Street and Central Avenue through downtown Dubuque.
City officials have said the Central Avenue corridor could see 600 fewer trucks per day.
City Council members last year received a consultant’s report stating that the opening of the Southwest Arterial will divert enough vehicles from Central Avenue to accommodate a shift from one-way to two-way traffic.
Development forecast
City planners anticipate a range of commercial, residential and office development clustered around the Southwest arterial’s interchanges. Additional commercial development is expected to mirror what took place with the Northwest Arterial — hotels, gas stations, restaurants and small strip centers.
Dubuque’s comprehensive plan, which serves as a guide for the city’s development through 2037, anticipates residential development along North Cascade Road and industrial development adjacent to the city’s industrial and technology parks at either end of the new highway.
The city has identified potential growth areas and the need for additional housing options along the corridor.
But city planners, local Realtors and economic development officials predict less development between the interchanges in the near term, due to the expense of building frontage roads and extending utilities to such developments.
“Currently, there’s not a lot of infrastructure in the middle sections,” said Larry Leiser, executive officer of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors.
The association, though, predicts the construction of more single-homes in the $180,000 to $220,000 price range along the new highway corridor, similar to housing in Eagle Valley subdivision and off Seippel Road.
Realtors, too, predict two-story, one- to two-bedroom condominium housing in a lower price range to fill workforce housing demand from entry-level buyers and retirees looking to downsize.
The economics of private development, though, will weigh heavily on the timing of development along the new corridor. And the city likely will be asked to partner with the private sector through tools such as tax-increment financing to promote desired residential and industrial growth, said city Economic Development Director Jill Connors.
City infrastructure
City officials have been priming the pump for development to the southwest.
City Council members in late 2016 approved the $6.1 million purchase of a neighboring water system as part of a settlement agreement with a rural Iowa water provider.
Dubuque officials argued that the purchase protected the city’s economic development interests along the Southwest Arterial corridor, ensuring residential, commercial and industrial water customers in the area have adequate pressure and fire protection.
The city also has worked to extend a water main along U.S. 20 past the Menards frontage road. And council members this week awarded a nearly $240,000 construction contract to extend a water main along the road from Tyra Lane across the Southfork Catfish Creek. Eventually, the line will continue to Creekwood Drive.
Once extended, “a critical water main distribution loop will then be completed while also positioning the water main system to support future expansion and growth,” according to city staff.
The projects also will bolster reliability through the city’s entire system, bringing in additional volume and pressure to the area, said city Water Department Manager Denise Ihrig.
More groundwork for the growth was laid in 2015 when city utilities were extended to Dubuque Regional Airport.
And city officials will hold a public hearing Feb. 17 on plans to reconstruct North Cascade Road from the bridge over Catfish Creek to Edval Lane. A second phase would rebuild the road to the interchange with the Southwest Arterial and English Mill Road.
The project would straighten out the 24-foot-wide, winding rural road to improve safety and turn it into a 35-foot-wide street, adding paved shoulders, bike lanes and grading for future sidewalks on each side.
New school
Education officials, too, are bracing for the anticipated influx of new students that would accompany residential development within the highway corridor.
Dubuque Community School Board members recently directed district administrators to explore opportunities to purchase land near the soon-to-be-completed arterial for a new elementary school.
The district intends to finance construction using revenue from a 1-cent sales tax designated for building projects and facility upgrades.
Dubuque Community Schools receive about $11 million annually in sales tax funding, with cost to build a new school ballparked at about $16 million to $20 million.
Children living in the area currently would attend Table Mound Elementary School, which is nearing capacity, said, Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
District staff members are investigating potential locations.
“If we look at the Northwest Arterial and how the population developed and shifted out that way, that led to Roosevelt (Middle School) and Carver (Elementary School),” he said. “We don’t have immediate plans for a school, but we might very well need a school down there ... five, six, seven years down the road.”
Annexation
Much of the arterial corridor lies just outside city limits.
City Planning Services Manager Laura Carstens said annexation will depend on the willingness of property owners to petition to become part of the city.
“Everything done over the last at least 30 years has been voluntary and a request to annex,” Carstens said. “We have pre-annexation agreements that have allowed the city to extend city water and sewer service (to areas adjacent to the arterial) without having to annex and extend all city services, like police and fire and garbage collection, but never initiated annexation and have no plans to do so.”
Council members in June rezoned and annexed 107 acres to be used for residential development.
Royal Oaks Development Corp., of Peosta, Iowa, requested the annexation of land at the intersection of Elmwood and Silver Oaks drives, just east of the intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 151. The subdivision included 15 already platted lots and is now the southernmost residential property within the city limits.
Carstens said City Council members will be presented with a study later this month that would look at the extension of city services to serve the anticipated and existing growth along the Southwest Arterial. The study will assess the potential cost to the city and taxpayers related to water and sewer, police and fire, and garbage collection.
Ginter, who lives off Key West Drive, worries about pressures that would be placed on county residents who live along the highway corridor to annex into Dubuque.
State law allows the city to annex up to 20 percent of an area without property owners’ consent to develop more uniform boundaries and avoid creating an “island” — so long as landowners comprising 80 percent of the area consent.
“No one in this area wants to be part of the city,” Ginter said. “The amenities the city would provide to us would not be an adequate measure for what they raise taxes for.”
Jim Small, 60, lives on Jessica Lane off Olde Davenport Road near the Southwest Arterial. He expressed similar reservations.
“Getting out of Olde Davenport Road onto the highway … is definitely an improvement,” Small said. “I guess you have to have good with the bad. ... But I live in the county because I didn’t want to live in the city.”
Much of the area that lies within the Southwest Arterial corridor is served by the nearby volunteer Key West Fire Department. Ginter questions whether emergency response times would diminish should the area annex into the city.
New fire station
Dubuque has tentatively budgeted $3.9 million to design and construct a new West End fire station in fiscal year 2024.
City Council members last year approved spending more than $84,000 to hire an additional firefighter/paramedic, with plans to add another this coming fiscal year. The department plans to add another 10 more positions through fiscal year 2024 in order to staff a new fire engine and ambulance at a new station.
The department’s most recent fire station relocation and expansion study — now more than 13 years old — recommended a new station near Chavenelle Road and Northwest Arterial. However, that recommendation was made without specific information regarding the Southwest Arterial.
The city’s five-year capital budget includes plans to spend $40,000 in fiscal year 2022 to update the study.
“It’s definitely going to have an impact on city services in the future,” said Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines of the Southwest Arterial. “We just don’t know what the impact will be at this point. It’s a road where much of it is not in the city limits at this point and doesn’t have a lot of development around it. But we’ll be ready with some plans and ideas of how to protect that area.”
Possible growing pains
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said the city hired 15 additional officers from fiscal year 2008 to 2012, with five of them hired to allow for the addition of another patrol territory to accommodate westward expansion.
“At this point, we are not planning on additional staff or resources,” Dalsing said. “Should the (Southwest Arterial) or land along it eventually be annexed into the city and be developed, its impact would have to be re-evaluated.”
Key West Fire Chief Chris Tigges anticipates the new highway will put added pressure on the 27-member, volunteer department to respond to crashes.
“Last year, our call responses went up 20% from 2018, with more than 250 calls for service,” Tigges said. “Volunteers are becoming harder and harder to find. ... If properties do annex into the city, that’s lost (tax revenue) and puts an even bigger strain on the department.”
In the short term, he said the department will be able to adapt.
“If we get double the call volume and are running 500 calls a year? Yeah, then we’re definitely going to have to look at something – possible full-time staffing for an ambulance or engine company,” Tigges said. “And that will put an even bigger strain on money.
“The south side of town is growing, and there’s nothing to stop the city from swallowing us up.”
Telegraph Herald reporter Bennet Goldstein contributed to this article