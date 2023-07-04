Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
FARLEY, Iowa – A local church festival will include tractor displays and a polka Mass.
Farley’s St. Joseph Catholic Church with host its 30th annual July Fest event Sunday, July 9 at the parish grounds, 202 Second Ave. Southeast.
The event includes a polka Mass at 9:30 a.m., a music performance by Mollie B and Friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon and a parade at 11 a.m.
The event also features children’s rides and games, tractor and vehicle displays and refreshments.
An auction will be held at 12:30 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.