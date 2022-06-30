City of Dubuque offices will be closed and some municipal services will be affected because of the Independent Day holiday.

Offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, according to a press release. The closure includes City Hall and other city offices.

The first City Council meeting of the month will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, rather than on Monday. A work session will occur at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.

Refuse, yard debris and curbside recycling will not be collected by city crews Monday. Those collections will be made Saturday, July 2. The Dubuque Metro Landfill will be closed Monday.

Flora Pool will be open from noon to 1 p.m. for adult swimming and 1to 4:30 p.m. for open swimming Monday. Morning adult swimming and all lessons are canceled.

Bunker Hill Golf Course will be open during the week of Independence Day and will be hosting special events. Call 563-589-4261 for details.

Dubuque’s public transit system, The Jule, will not operate Monday, including the Flora Pool Shuttle.

Parking meter expiration violations will not be enforced on the holiday.

Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues during the city office closures.

