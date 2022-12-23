Dubuque snow
Downtown Dubuque was covered with snow on Thursday.

The City of Dubuque is opening up its parking ramps for free due to the winter storm.

Free parking in the ramps started Thursday and will run through 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to a press release. Vehicles still in the ramp at that time will start being charged.

