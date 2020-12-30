A Dubuque father and son are accused of assaulting another man.
Kieffer L. Helbing, 25, of 1652 Finley St., was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging assault with injury-aggravated assault. His father, Patrick W. Helbing, 55, of 1650 Finley St., was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury.
Court documents state that the Helbings assaulted Nicholas R. Rogers, 23, of 4641 Massey Station Road, on Aug. 14.
Rogers had been golfing with Kieffer Helbing during the afternoon of Aug. 14 and was sleeping at Helbing’s residence that night when he was awakened by two friends. Rogers said when he woke up, he also woke up Kieffer Helbing, who became upset, punching Rogers in the face and causing him to fall to the floor and start bleeding, according to documents.
Patrick Helbing then came upstairs and kicked Rogers in the head while he was on the floor, documents state.
Rogers sought medical treatment at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Warrants for the arrests of Kieffer and Patrick Helbing were issued Monday.