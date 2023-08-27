Following Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate ahead of the 2024 first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus, area party leaders shared further responses and reactions to the Milwaukee event.

The day after the debate, at a campaign event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, shared that he had gotten to attend the debate in Milwaukee. He had already endorsed DeSantis in the primary and said he was pleased by his candidate’s performance.

