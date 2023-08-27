Following Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate ahead of the 2024 first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus, area party leaders shared further responses and reactions to the Milwaukee event.
The day after the debate, at a campaign event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, shared that he had gotten to attend the debate in Milwaukee. He had already endorsed DeSantis in the primary and said he was pleased by his candidate’s performance.
“It was a great experience,” Zumbach said. “When it was all said and done, I thought (Vivek) Ramaswamy really showed that he’s immature and not ready for a job like that (the U.S. presidency). I thought (former United Nations Ambassador) Nikki Haley showed that she can be a fighter. And I think Ron DeSantis showed that he was ready to be on top, that he is consistent and smart and knowledgeable and ready to take on those tough challenges.”
DeSantis — while speaking with assembled local, state and national reporters at his event — said he had wished that other topics had received more attention during the debate.
Ahead of the Field of Dreams event, the Telegraph Herald received notice via a call on the Dubuque County GOP Facebook page for area youths interested in playing catch with DeSantis. Not until the morning of the event did the campaign issue a press release — which Field of Dreams staff said was sent on accident. DeSantis campaign staff “made no promises” if the governor would speak to reporters after the campaign captured footage of him playing ball with the youngsters. Campaign staff were then strict about what reporters could be where and when during the event, before eventually “closing” the site to press.
DeSantis opened his eventual talk with press by answering that he was “glad to be at the Field of Dreams” rather than facing former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Georgia for an indictment over his alleged collaboration to overturn the state’s confirmation of 2020 election results.
Dubuque County Republicans Chairman John Darrah also attended the debate in Milwaukee, where he said a familiar face from Wisconsin politics received a good deal of affectionate attention from the crowd.
“(Former Wisconsin Gov.) Scott Walker drew a great deal of applause when he opened the event,” Darrah said. “It was a Wisconsin crowd, where he’s popular. (RNC Chairwoman) Ronna McDaniel was politely received, if not as enthusiastically as Walker.”
Darrah, Zumbach and Jackson County Republicans Chairwoman Darla Chappell — who also attended the debate — all said that debate viewers may have had better understanding of what was actually said there than did the crowd whose reactions they could hear from home.
“The excitement, the electricity was unbelievable,” Darrah said. “But I came home and had to watch the debate again, because it was so loud in there no one could really hear. There were a lot of shots that went on that we didn’t know about. Still, I came out uplifted.”
Union news last week
While much national media attention was given to the debate and its aftermath, the nation’s unions received some big news. On Friday, the National Labor Relations Board issued a ruling that overturned more than 50 years of precedent benefiting corporations over unions.
The board’s 3-1 ruling would ban companies from engaging tactics which dissuade workers from supporting union certification ahead of certification votes by employees — a common tactic which union proponents call “union busting” and count any simple majority vote from employees sufficient to qualify employees for union representation in further negotiations. The ruling effectively resurrects what was known as the Joy Silk Doctrine, which a different NLRB abandoned by rule in the early 1970s.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., called for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate global battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings Inc.’s merger in 2018. Baldwin asserted that the merger led directly to Energizer’s closure in February 2023 of two major union plants in Wisconsin — including one in Fennimore, which had been open for more than 50 years.
“It’s not right that Wisconsinites are facing higher prices and hundreds of good-paying union jobs are on the line, and I am fighting to get to the bottom of it,” Baldwin posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, after sending her letter to the FTC.
Ernst supports soil health/water quality
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, led a bipartisan bill last week to make it easier or “streamline” farmers’ access to federal incentivizes for implementation of farm practices — like cover crops, no-till, buffer strips and more — that improve soil health and can reduce agricultural pollution of surface water, the leading contributor to numerous environmental problems.
“Iowa’s ability to remain a powerhouse and leader in conservation is heavily determined by how efficiently we can improve and streamline the process for getting new technologies into farmers’ hands,” Ernst said in a release. “By boosting efforts to conserve vulnerable areas, we can promote positive habitat health, increase water quality, strengthen the health of our soil, and ultimately ensure that future generations also have the opportunity to farm.”
Ernst was joined by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, as co-sponsors on the bill.
Reynolds at the border
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined other Republican governors — headlined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — for a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to bemoan President Joe Biden’s policies there last week.
“Texas is ground zero, front and center of the border crisis,” Reynolds said, in a release. “On day 1 of the Biden Administration, they reversed policies that protect the sovereignty of this country and its citizens. Iowa is located at the intersection of two major interstates, and it is a pathway for Mexican cartels and humans traffickers in the Midwest. I thank the 14 other governors who have stepped up to do the job that President Biden has failed to do. It is time for the president to do his job.”
Democrats and the League of United Latin American Citizens condemned what they called “out-of-state Republican governors” reinforcements for Abbott, after widespread criticism of Texas law enforcement’s sometimes violent tactics against migrants crossing the southern border around official federal laws.
Endorsements
Republican Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith became the first statewide Iowa elected official to endorse a Republican candidate for president — biotechnology entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy.
Calendar
3 p.m. today, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson Street — Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, will hold her annual Corn Boil fundraiser, featuring Fincel’s Corn, Kramer’s bratwurst and Democratic Party speakers.