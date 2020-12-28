The 2021 Driftless Region Beef Conference will be held virtually from Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 28.
The meeting will feature discussions on the topic, “What consumers say they need and want,” according to a press release. All sessions will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The main conference speaker will be Shawn Darcy, director of market research for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Darcy will discuss consumer trends, marketing efforts to reach consumers, and the changing dynamics of consumer preferences.
Conference sponsors are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.
Cost of the conference is $15.
Pre-registration is required and can be made by visiting iastate.edu/beef.