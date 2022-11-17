11172022-confections1.jpg
Amy OÕConnell is the owner of Sprinkled Confections in Holy Cross.

HOLY CROSS, Iowa -- It’s not uncommon for customers to feel like they should take off their shoes when they enter the new bakery in Holy Cross named Sprinkled Confections.

The business opened to the public this month at 5858 Anna St. on the south end of town and features a cozy, home-like environment designed by owner Amy O’Connell.

(1) comment

MD951

Best of luck!! I hope you have an amazing business!

