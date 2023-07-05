Field of Dreams Filming th09-6.jpg
Dubuque’s Central Avenue, near 17th Street, is transformed into a busy Boston neighborhood for a scene in the movie “Shoeless Joe,” later retitled “Field of Dreams,” during filming in June 1988.

Downtown Dubuque received a dose of Hollywood movie magic 35 years ago.

A six-block stretch of Central Avenue stood in for Boston during scenes shot in late June 1988 for the film eventually titled “Field of Dreams.”

