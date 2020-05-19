Manchester City Council members recently approved nearly 30 changes to the city’s fee schedule.
The changes included increasing old rates while also adding several new categories across several departments.
Many of the fees are in relation to the construction process, including plumbing permits being increased to $30, electrical permits to $30, flood plain development permits, $40, and demolition permits, $50.
Other fee changes included setting the fee for records research at $35 per hour, the Manchester Community Garden fee at $20 per plot and an annual garbage hauler permit at $50.