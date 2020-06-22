ELKADER, Iowa — On one of the first days MercyOne Elkader Medical Center nurse Sandy Phillips stayed with Mark and Margaret Yackel-Juleen, she found flowers in her room and almost cried at the kind gesture.
The Yackel-Juleens opened their home starting in March as a safe place for hospital nurses to stay while working shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to eliminate the possibility of spreading something to her family, Phillips opted to take the couple up on their offer while she was working. She said she stayed in a room every weekend in April and May.
“I can’t say enough about what they did,” Phillips said. “It was very nice of them to do. I think they gave the ultimate gift.”
Margaret Yackel-Juleen is an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America pastor and her husband, the Rev. Mark Yackel-Juleen, is the director for Small Town and Rural Ministry at Wartburg Theological Seminary. They have hosted three nurses at their home so far, and more are welcome should they want a room.
The home is a former bed and breakfast, she said, so there are plenty of rooms and multiple entrances so people can spread out.
Not only did staying in the couple’s extra rooms eliminate potential spreading to families, Margaret Yackel-Juleen said, but nurses also had a quiet, relaxing space away from the hospital.
“There’s so many people on the front lines putting their lives at risk,” she said. “We’re blessed to have a home and be in a position to offer this. It felt like the right thing to do.”
MercyOne Elkader CEO Brooke Kensinger said she approached Yackel-Juleen because she previously told Kensinger to stay with her if she ever needed to.
One of the biggest priorities when COVID-19 hit was making sure hospital staff felt protected and safe, Kensinger said. Staff members both commuting into Elkader for work and those living in town were nervous about passing along the virus to their families after shifts, she said.
Having the Yackel-Juleens open their home was a great long-term solution for easing these concerns, Kensinger said, especially when hotels remained closed.
Brown’s Sales and Leasing also offered campers for nurses to stay in, she said, and the Elkader campground allowed them to park there.
“It was a feel-good, goosebump moment to see the community rally around our staff,” Kensinger said. “It was really neat to see.”
Yackel-Juleen said residents of many other rural towns would have to travel to reach a hospital, so Elkader is fortunate to have one in town. Helping out hospital staff was her and Mark’s way of giving back to the community and taking part in fighting COVID-19, she said.
Mark echoed his wife’s thoughts.
“I strongly believe that we all need to continue to support and encourage our front-line workers in the midst of this pandemic,” he said in an email.