An official from one of Dubuque’s sister cities examined local municipal utilities during a visit 25 years ago.
Yuri Vishnevsky managed utilities and other municipal services in Pyatigorsk, Russia. Pyatigorsk and Dubuque have been sister cities since the late 1980s. Vishnevsky visited Dubuque in 1995 — only a few years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Located in the Caucasus region of southern Russia, Pyatigorsk is a city of about 142,000 people. Delegations from each city have visited each other. A small Dubuque city park bears the name Pyatigorsk in recognition of the relationship between the two places.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Vishnevsky’s visit in its Oct. 21, 1995, edition.
RUSSIAN TOURS WATER PLANT
English might be a foreign language for Yuri Vishnevsky, but that didn’t matter Friday as he toured Dubuque’s water plant.
A smile widened on his face as he repeatedly asked his interpreter questions for Bob Ervolino, the assistant plant manager.
Vishnevsky nodded or pointed to equipment his plant uses or wants to use in Russia.
His eyes were big; his hands moved quickly. Vishnevsky felt comfortable.
He is one of six deputy mayors in Pyatigorsk, Russia, and is responsible for all the city’s utilities. That includes gas, electricity and water.
“We have some problems with our quality of water,” Vishnevsky said. “And we have more metals in our water during the pre-treatment process. But after treatment, it is pretty good.”
However, Vishnevsky has high hopes.
“Perhaps, someday, we will have the same standards of pure water.”
He toured the water plant trying to get a condensed version from Ervolino on how the city’s water is kept in sufficient quantities and at pressure levels for the fire department, domestic and commercial use.
Vishnevsky said that during his visit he wanted to look at the “different technologies for water treatment, waste and garbage collection.”
Not only is Vishnevsky responsible for public utilities, but he oversees public transportation, water pollution control, housing and street construction and maintenance.
Vishnevsky said he does not have the right to make laws in Pyatigorsk, but he wants to suggest improvements.
While in Dubuque, Vishnevsky is receiving on-the-job training from employees of various city departments.
He arrived in the United States in late September as part of a 12-member delegation in the Iowa Collaborative Municipal Government Training Program.
The program was developed by Iowa Sister States and Sister Cities of Iowa. The Russian delegates are provided training and support to help their cities move toward democracy.
Vishnevsky was accompanied by Igor Lyashenko, an interpreter. Lyashenko taught English at Pyatigorsk State Linguistic University.
Vishnevsky said he loves his job. The reason being: “It is the life of the community. I like to see the results of my work.”