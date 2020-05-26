Dubuque's Jule bus service will receive $3.6 million in federal funds to pay worker salaries and add safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Dubuque will receive the grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday.
The agency is allocating $25 billion in grant funding nationwide to help transit agencies respond to the pandemic.
In Dubuque, grant funds will be used to pay Jule employee salaries and to fund "additional safety measures for vehicles, facilities and assets" for the bus service, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.