MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities said that a woman withdrew money from an account that was receiving memorial funds for her husband’s son.
Tanya M. Coret, 35, of Mondamin, Iowa, was recently arrested on a felony charge of first-degree theft. Her next court appearance will be Aug. 17 in the Iowa District Court of Delaware County.
Court documents state that Coret made “multiple withdrawals” from the joint account she shared with her husband, Travis Duggan, of Manchester.
The account was receiving money from a memorial fund set up in honor of Duggan’s son, who passed away in March.
In March and April, bank records indicate that Coret took out about $21,380 from the account, according to documents.
