DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Delaware County man previously convicted of manufacturing meth faces six new charges for allegedly having a weapon and an active meth lab in his vehicle.
Meanwhile, his passenger faces four drug charges.
Vincent N. Strauser, 28, of Delhi, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with manufacturing methamphetamine-second or subsequent offense, possession of meth with intent to deliver-second or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while his license was barred.
The passenger, Hailey M. Robinson, 20, of Waverly, is charged with manufacturing meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The 10 charges stem from a traffic stop on a U.S. 20 ramp in Dyersville at about 12:15 a.m. June 14. Court documents state that when police pulled over Strauser, they saw a meth pipe on the floor on the passenger side. An ensuing search turned up a "large quantity" of meth, a scale and "baggies consistent with the sale of controlled substances," as well as an active meth lab.
Documents state that Strauser also had a handgun. He had been convicted of manufacturing meth in Delaware County in 2014.