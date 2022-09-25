The weather at Jackson Park on Saturday — overcast, breezy, and in the high 50s — was a far cry from the humid 80 degrees of the Marshall Islands’ capital, Majuro, that day, but Dubuque’s Marshallese community persisted in a first-time cultural celebration.
Natives of the Marshall Islands celebrate Manit Day, an annual festival held on the last Friday of September. It’s the first time the event has been hosted in Dubuque, coordinator Aiyuko Maun said.
The Jackson Park festival was hosted by Monsoon Asian and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity, who serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking throughout Iowa’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. Maun, who speaks both English and Marshallese, works on outreach and advocacy for the group.
“I’m excited because we’ve been trying to do this specific event for a while in Dubuque,” Maun said. “As we’re living in a diverse city community, its only necessary to show who we are and where we come from and how we celebrate our traditions.”
This year’s celebration, Maun said, is only a “mini-festival”; on the islands, the event is usually preceded by a week of celebration known as lutok kobban alele — literally, “pour out the valuable contents of the basket.”
Essentially, its Marshallese Spirit Week; Maun said island schools will host special days like Flag Day, where students dress up in the blue, orange and white of the Marshallese flag, and lei day, where they wear the necklaces of flowers and other traditional adornments.
At the park, organizers dished out barbecued chicken, balls of sugared coconut called ametoma, a thick custard-like sweet drink called lukor, and jekmai, a yellow-hued drink made from the boiled sap of coconut trees. (Pastor Anthony Watak confided the sap tasted better fresh, but did not keep well.)
After remarks from community leaders like Maitha Jolet, Maun, and two chiefs, Joruar Watak and Heltera Hermios, festivities included traditional dances by both youth and adult community members and games including juggling, weaving and musical chairs.
Guests were greeted with marmars — necklaces — meant to resemble strings of polished stones, and could admire wall fixtures, pictures and even purses made of coconut palm fronds — aminono.
Organizers wore blue-hued Hawaiian shirts, often under heavy coats. Some women wore dresses in blue, orange and white, and headbands, made of the pandanas tree known as wut belbel.
“This is the most popular with Marshallese women,” Adna Jeik said. “We love to wear it.”
Maun said it was an opportunity for Dubuque’s Marshallese to showcase their culture to their peers.
“It’s a good chance for our friends and neighbors who know who we are,” she said. “I get asked ‘where are the Marshall Islands? Who are the Marshallese?’ So this is a good chance to show that and what we value.”
It was also an opportunity for some of the Marshallese community’s younger members to connect with their culture; Maun said even some members of her planning committee didn’t know the Marshallese term for wut belbel.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
