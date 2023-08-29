The Dubuque City Council last week approved new goals and priorities for the coming years and included several infrastructure projects and grant-funding opportunities on the list.
The council annually formulates a list of goals to prioritize over the next few years. Those goals provide guidance to city staff on which projects should receive focused funding and attention.
This year’s five-year priorities remain unchanged, but the goals for the next year address issues including infrastructure, funding and staffing. Major projects such as a Catfish Creek sanitary sewer project, Bee Branch pump replacement project, a Central Avenue revitalization plan and street maintenance program were prioritized this year in an effort to improve Dubuque’s foundational services.
Recommended for you
The Catfish Creek sanitary sewer project will increase the capacity for the waterway’s pumping station. It also will create a new pumping station at Old Mill Road, Dubuque Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
During the second night of the goal-setting sessions, council members discussed the importance of the Catfish Creek project and a Bee Branch project that would construct new floodgates, replace two flood pumps with four new ones, update electrical service and implement a back-up generator at the 16th Street detention basin.
That project, which is part of a larger $250 million initiative to reduce flooding in areas located in the Bee Branch Watershed, has been stalled for years. Originally, the floodgate and pump project was estimated to cost $10 million, and the city received a $2.5 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant in 2018 for the project.
The cost of the project jumped to $18.9 million in 2022, and city officials rejected two bids that were significantly more than their estimate. Ultimately, an EDA grant was returned because it required project completion by spring of 2024.
The most recent cost estimate is about $29 million, and two grants are pending approval. One $7.7 million grant is from the EDA and the second is an $8 million FEMA grant.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said during the goal-setting sessions that the two projects cover critical infrastructure and are already in progress. The Bee Branch project was ready to go before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cavanagh said, and the Catfish Creek project is essential for industrial expansion.
“I think it would be a really bad idea if we didn’t prioritize these two things this year,” Cavanagh said.
Besides those two ongoing projects, the Central Avenue revitalization plan made the list again this year, too. The council approved the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan in January, which includes plans to create a more pedestrian-friendly area with a plaza and expanded sidewalk, make Central a two-way road and add street furnishings.
“There’s some energy from businesses and nonprofits in the neighborhood, so we’re really looking to further the city’s role,” Burbach said.
Another project that was on last year’s list is the street maintenance and rehabilitation program. Burbach said because Dubuque is an old community, there is a significant need to replace the streets and the utilities under them.
“We’re also looking at water, sewer, fiber underneath (streets). So big capital costs,” Burbach said.
Two other discussed priorities focused on the ability to secure grant funding. Burbach said the city has unprecedented grant opportunities from the federal and state infrastructure bills and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The second grant-focused priority is the RAISE grant and matching funds for a 14th Street railroad overpass and the Elm Street and 16th Street corridor complete streets implementation.
Complete streets is an approach to building that allows safe access for all people, including cyclists, pedestrians and children.
RAISE grants are from the U.S. Department of Transportation and dedicated to transportation infrastructure. According to Burbach, the city has secured a $2.2 million RAISE planning grant already.
Now, the city is in the design and planning phase of the project. Burbach said the city intends to pursue a RAISE implementation grant next year to finish the project.
She said the goal is to increase connectivity between downtown, the North End and Chaplain Schmitt Island. It also will help increase safety at the railroad crossing, Burbach said.
Council Member David Resnick said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald that the week of goal-setting sessions was wonderful overall, and everyone came together and was able to speak on every issue.
“They really made a good case for the different topics that we are covering, and because of that, I think we were able to come to a good mix of goals and priorities,” Resnick said.