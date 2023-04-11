BALLTOWN, Iowa — At Sigwarth Heritage Farm in rural Balltown, you’ll find a sign on the barn that says, “Faith. Family. Farm.”

If you had to describe Leon and Laura Sigwarth and their love for those around them, you couldn’t find three better words for that description.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.