BALLTOWN, Iowa — At Sigwarth Heritage Farm in rural Balltown, you’ll find a sign on the barn that says, “Faith. Family. Farm.”
If you had to describe Leon and Laura Sigwarth and their love for those around them, you couldn’t find three better words for that description.
The couple, who will celebrate their 60th anniversary on April 20, grew up not far from each other — Leon on the Balltown farm and Laura Brimeyer in a farmhouse high on a hill in North Buena Vista — but it wasn’t until Laura was 19 and Leon was 23 that they met for the first time.
Their meeting at Pape’s Ballroom in Balltown wasn’t unusual. It was how many young people socialized and met in the area. But it was a story Laura told that caught Leon’s attention.
“Her cousin introduced us, and I asked her to dance,” said Leon, now 84. “I asked her, ‘What did you do today?,’ and she told me a unique story that just stuck in my head.”
Laura and a nephew of hers had gone to a creek to go fishing. They were walking along the creek when Laura spotted a 17-inch trout swim into the shallows.
“We didn’t have our poles with us,” said Laura, now 80. “I looked at him and said, ‘I bet I can catch it with my hands.’ I jumped in, and I did.”
That story stayed with Leon, even though he didn’t accompany Laura home that evening.
“But I kept my eye out for her,” he said. “We were both kind of shy. I saw her again at a wedding that was in the neighborhood. And that’s when the dating started.”
Leon and Laura dated for two years before marrying at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista. They rented just a short distance away from the dairy farm where Leon had grown up. They worked together, and Laura was able to put her cooking skills to work, as well.
“She cooked for hired hands or for crews that would come in to fill the silos, for everybody,” Leon said. “She is an amazing cook.”
A few years later, Leon and his brother Joe formed a partnership to continue farming the family homestead.
It was there that the couple raised eight children — Dan, Dick, Mary Skoumal, Steve, Jeff, Mike, Julie and Frank. The couple also has 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Twenty Sigwarth children, including Leon, were born across multiple generations in the original farmhouse where his brother Joe lives. Leon and Laura built a second home on the property for them and their children, where the couple still live.
Dick, of Balltown, remembers a family that worked together but also found time to play.
“There was always work,” he said. “But we also had lots of fun together. And that was key.”
Family was and continues to be important, especially to Laura, who grew up the youngest of 11 children.
“I’ve heard people complain • about winter being so long, but I think that’s the most precious time of the year,” she said. “I remember when chores had to be done before dark, and the family would come in and we’d all be together. We’d play card games, and we’d have snacks and popcorn over the woodstove. It was just a fun time.”
The violin Laura’s father played during those cozy winter nights is displayed in the Sigwarth living room.
“My father would play the violin, and my mother would play the piano,” she said. “We would have all kinds of music.”
Those traditions have continued with Leon and Laura, who host numerous family and holiday celebrations at their home, with the exception of Easter.
“We have the ponds for fishing, which interests a lot of the family,” Leon said. “We have gardens and berries and nuts. It’s just the place everybody wants to be.”
The annual Easter celebration is held at the local parish hall, with as many as 150 Sigwarths gathering each year to celebrate the holiday and remember Laura’s father, whose birthday was in April.
“This will be the 48th year we’re doing it,” Laura said. “My sisters and I will cook the turkey and stuffing, and that’s a party in itself.”
Bonnie Sigwarth, Dick’s wife, said it’s hard to imagine Leon without Laura, or vice versa.
“They always go together,” she said. “It’s always ‘Leon and Laura’ or ‘Grandma and Grandpa.’ For them, everything is centered around faith in God and family.”
Dick said he believes he knows why his parents have been so happy for so long.
“I think it really comes down to three things,” he said. “Their love for each other and their respect for each other was more important than anything else they had going on. And the third thing is a really great sense of humor. They are comfortable laughing at themselves and laughing with other people.”
Most of the Sigwarth children and grandchildren don’t live more than five or 10 miles away from the farm, which is something Bonnie is grateful for.
“How cool that our kids and grandkids are able to have that relationship with their grandparents (and great-grandparents),” she said. “It’s really special.”
Leon and Laura enjoy cultivating their large gardens each year, which include vegetables and fruits, as well as the flowers that Laura loves. They also have trees that produce berries and nuts that they harvest.
“It’s a community garden,” Laura said. “We grow much more than we could ever eat. I do a lot of canning. And family and friends are always welcome to come and get what they want.”
The couple also have given back to the community through their volunteer work. Laura has volunteered for Birthright, an organization that provides resources and support to women with unplanned pregnancies, and Leon is involved with the Lions Club and is a volunteer with Hospice of Dubuque.
Leon and Laura both agree that their faith in God, their love for family and their trust in each other have been the key to their long partnership.
“You realize (marriage) is something you have to work on,” Laura said. “Things can change fast. The fact that you can count on each other, that that trust is there, that’s everything. No matter what, the walls are gonna stay standing.”
