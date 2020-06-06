The Iowa Court of Appeals this week denied a request to overturn the sentence of a man who stole a vehicle in Dubuque County and led authorities in Illinois on a chase in 2019.
Joshua L. Begle, 29, formerly of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Begle was sentenced to a two-year prison term to be served consecutive to a previously imposed sentence for a parole violation, court documents state.
A plea agreement recommended the prison term run concurrently with the sentence for the parole violation.
District Associate Judge Robert J. Richter, however, stated a concurrent sentence was not appropriate, given the harm to the victim, Begle’s criminal history and the nature of the crime, documents state.
Begle appealed, arguing Richter considered improper factors when imposing the sentence, including “unproven offenses in the victim-impact statement” and his criminal history that was not disclosed in the record.
The appeals court found all of Begle’s claims were without merit.