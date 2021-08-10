Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Community Fund recently awarded nearly $51,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations and projects. They were:
• The City of Platteville, $16,000 to support the construction of the Legion Park Pickleball Complex and $1,098 to pay for tent rental at the spring swap.
• The City of Platteville Museum Department, $3,970 to support new racking systems for the storage of artifacts.
• Concerned Church Women of Platteville, $640 to purchase an entry rug for Platteville Thrift Shop.
• Family Advocates, $800 toward the expenses of the 2021 youth summer camp for activities, supplies and field trips.
• Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin, $600 for three nights of natural learning in June, July and August for Platteville families.
• Family Promise of Grant County, $1,200 for weekly gas cards for a year to a Platteville family in need.
• Friends of Our Gallery, $850 for improving exterior signage and to purchase lighting and a security camera at Rountree Gallery.
• Grant County Historical Society, $7,000 to support the rewiring of all lights and receptacles throughout Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage.
• Jamison Museum Association, $3,809 for supplies and materials at The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums and to support the 2021 Platteville Historic Reenactment.
• Platteville Community Arboretum, $1,500 for electrical materials and supplies in the expansion of the arboretum garage.
• Platteville Fire Department, $2,500 for rehab equipment including misting fans, heavy-duty chairs and pop-up tents.
• Platteville Library Foundation, $1,650 to purchase a laptop, receipt printer and barcode scanner.
• Platteville Main Street Program, $1,750 toward replacing plywood cows and tools and training to enhance social media marketing efforts.
• Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Grant County, $2,500 to purchase bunk bed supplies.
• Southwest Health EMS, $2,500 toward the purchase of a manual monitor/defibrillator.
• Southwest Technical College Foundation, $2,500 for the Charger Dream fund.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.