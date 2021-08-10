PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Community Fund recently awarded nearly $51,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations and projects. They were:

• The City of Platteville, $16,000 to support the construction of the Legion Park Pickleball Complex and $1,098 to pay for tent rental at the spring swap.

• The City of Platteville Museum Department, $3,970 to support new racking systems for the storage of artifacts.

• Concerned Church Women of Platteville, $640 to purchase an entry rug for Platteville Thrift Shop.

• Family Advocates, $800 toward the expenses of the 2021 youth summer camp for activities, supplies and field trips.

• Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin, $600 for three nights of natural learning in June, July and August for Platteville families.

• Family Promise of Grant County, $1,200 for weekly gas cards for a year to a Platteville family in need.

• Friends of Our Gallery, $850 for improving exterior signage and to purchase lighting and a security camera at Rountree Gallery.

• Grant County Historical Society, $7,000 to support the rewiring of all lights and receptacles throughout Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage.

• Jamison Museum Association, $3,809 for supplies and materials at The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums and to support the 2021 Platteville Historic Reenactment.

• Platteville Community Arboretum, $1,500 for electrical materials and supplies in the expansion of the arboretum garage.

• Platteville Fire Department, $2,500 for rehab equipment including misting fans, heavy-duty chairs and pop-up tents.

• Platteville Library Foundation, $1,650 to purchase a laptop, receipt printer and barcode scanner.

• Platteville Main Street Program, $1,750 toward replacing plywood cows and tools and training to enhance social media marketing efforts.

• Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Grant County, $2,500 to purchase bunk bed supplies.

• Southwest Health EMS, $2,500 toward the purchase of a manual monitor/defibrillator.

• Southwest Technical College Foundation, $2,500 for the Charger Dream fund.

Tags

Recommended for you