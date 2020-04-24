Authorities say a Dubuque man caused $5,000 in damage to a sheriff’s department vehicle and injured a deputy who was attempting to transport him to a hospital.
Jeffrey J. Gotto, 34, of 155 Bryant St., was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in New Vienna, Iowa, on a warrant charging interference with official acts- aggravated assault and second -degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that deputies at 2:20 p.m. Saturday responded to a residence in New Vienna for a mental health crisis call.
Deputies were attempting to place Gotto in a squad car to transport him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center when “a struggle ensued, causing deputies and Gotto to go to the ground,” according to documents.
Deputy Erich Schaul received abrasions to his left arm and right hand during the struggle.
Once he was placed in a squad car, Gotto began to kick both rear doors, causing approximately $5,000 in damage. Gotto continued to kick the doors and windows of the patrol car en route to the hospital.