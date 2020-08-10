ELKADER, Iowa – Authorities say a motorist pointed a handgun at another during a road rage incident last month in Clayton County.
Glen Snodgrass, 20, of Madison, Wis., was arrested on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and cited with manner of conveyance, according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that at 6:22 p.m. July 17, deputies responded to Iowa 13 north of Elkader. A motorist told authorities that Snodgrass had pointed a handgun after pulling alongside a vehicle while passing it.
Deputies located Snodgrass’ vehicle on U.S. 18 and conducted and he was apprehended.