TOWN OF MIFFLIN, Wis. — Authorities say a man was airlifted with serious injuries sustained in a snowmobile crash Tuesday night in Iowa County.
Jonathon C. Stivarius, 29, of Fennimore, was flown to a Madison hospital by UW Med Flight for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Stivarius was operating a snowmobile around 10:58 p.m. on Iowa County G near Wildcat Road when he struck a ditch embankment.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the release.
Authorities are investigating.