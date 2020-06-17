Clarke University

Dubuque

Spring 2020:

Andrew, Iowa – Lucy Urbain

Asbury, Iowa – Alexis Decker, Madison Kirschbaum, Hallie Krier, Alli Osterberger, Alexander Sherman and Marissa Splinter

Bellevue, Iowa – Giana Michels and Rebecca Schroeder

Benton, Wis. – Ian Murphy and Paige Murphy

Cascade, Iowa – Alisha Roe

Cassville, Wis. – Kierstin Adams and Kasha Vogt

Cuba City, Wis. – Kaylee Pitzen

Darlington, Wis. – Jacob Boyle, Emma Crist, Kinsey Gould, Hannah Hauser, Chloe Hinderman and Mariah Wiegel

Dickeyville, Wis. – Justin Droessler, Camry Fields and Samantha Gantenbein

Dubuque – Kylee Allen, Hunter Avenarius, Brianna Burkart, Catalina Cardona, Erika Cone, Alana Cooksley, Amber Cooksley, Tyler Cooksley, Kasey Davis, Hannah Elliott, Tessa George, Diana Harrington, Caitlyn Hauser, Damien Higashi, Vanessa Hocking, Alyssa Hughes, Keith Johnson, Kaitlyn Jones, Lauren Jones, Teri Kauffmann, Noel Koch, Martha Kratz, Elizabeth Lego, Nicholas Miller, Brandon Munoz, Antonia Naab, Amelia Noonan, Maria Ottavi, Lennard Panthier, Samantha Pothoff, Taylor Redmond, Taylor Riegler, Alison Roach, Charlotte Rodewald, Taiga Sato, Emily Smith, Audra Steil, Rachel Tebon, Alli Tigges, Sydney Tigges, Evan Van Vleck, Katlin Weber and Jocelyn Wiese

Dyersville, Iowa – Amber Boeckenstedt, Kaylee Rowland and Olivia Vaske

Edgewood, Iowa – Elsie Ostwinkle

Elizabeth, Ill. – Desaray Bordner and Sydney Thorsen

Farley, Iowa – Morgan Pitz

Galena, Ill. – Paige Hahn, Jenna Muchow and Kelsey Wienen

Holy Cross, Iowa – Taylor Mausser

La Motte, Iowa – Alexis Curler and Bailey Theisen

Lancaster, Wis. – Alyssa Bainbridge and Erin Murray

Mineral Point, Wis. – Cody Bertram, Carlie Qualley and Karissa White

Peosta, Iowa – Emily Boge, Meriah Martin and Kayla Winandy

Platteville, Wis. – Sierra Brecke and Samantha Brookens

Potosi, Wis. – Brooke Allen

Scales Mound, Ill. – Madison Frey and Kyle Wienen

Sinsinawa, Wis. – Thi Kim Anh Nguyen and Thuy Tran

Stockton, Ill. – Gavin Krahmer

Worthington, Iowa – Emma Willenborg

Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wis.

Spring 2020:

Dubuque – Bridget Kircher and Benjamin Schmidt

La Motte, Iowa – Caroline White

Platteville, Wis. – Makayla Loeffelholz and Allison Woodworth

Northern Illinois University

DeKalb, Ill.

Spring 2020:

Elizabeth, Ill. – Jill Harmston

Galena, Ill. – Abigail Rowe and Andrew Rowe

New Vienna, Iowa – Joshlyn Krapfl