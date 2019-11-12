Dubuque City Council candidates had spent more than $21,000 collectively on their campaigns as of 10 days before Election Day, according to campaign finance reports.
Municipal candidates who received or spent at least $1,000 for their campaigns as of Oct. 26 had to file reports with the state by Oct. 31.
As of Oct. 26, three of the four eventual victors in last week’s City Council election had outspent their opponents, the reports show.
However, it was not clear how campaign contributions and spending shaped up in the final days before voters went to the polls. Candidates are not required to file a report covering the period including the last week and a half before Election Day until the end of the year.
WARD 2
In the Ward 2 race, challenger Laura Roussell unseated incumbent Luis Del Toro.
As of the filing deadline, Del Toro had raised more than $3,250, including in-kind contributions and donations from Council Members Jake Rios and Brett Shaw and Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham. Del Toro spent about $3,000 on campaign signs and mailings, website fees, a fundraiser, Facebook ads and other expenses.
He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Roussell raised nearly $2,600, including contributions from Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and former Dubuque City Council Member Joyce Connors. She spent about $2,800 on advertising and campaign materials.
Roussell said she chose to rely more on knocking on doors and surrogates, including supporters such as Jochum and Connors, than spending much on ads.
“My approach is very personal, knocking on hundreds of doors,” she said. “It was very much relationship building. It doesn’t take money to knock on doors, just time and energy, and I have that.”
WARD 3
Council Member-elect Danny Sprank outspent his general-election competitor by more than $5,500. Sprank raised nearly $2,300, including contributions from Jochum and City Council Member Ric Jones, and spent nearly $5,800, with expenditures for mailers, signs and print advertising.
“It was about trying to get my name out there as much as humanly possible,” Sprank said, adding he went over this campaign budget, “but I’m happy with my results.”
He will be sworn in tonight to the council seat formerly occupied by Kate Larson, who resigned.
Phil Atkinson, who lost to Sprank by more than 500 votes, said he spent $205 of his own funds on campaign signs, but he did not file a finance report with the state as he did not meet the reporting threshold.
Angi Ma, who lost to Atkinson by five votes in the October primary, contributed $500 of her own and spent about $380.
WARD 4
Challenger Brad Cavanagh raised and spent more than $4,000 on his successful campaign for the Ward 4 seat held by Jake Rios, who did not run for re-election. Cavanagh’s contributions included ones from Jones, Connors, Baker, Jochum and Roussell.
Jay Schiesl, a Realtor and a former Dubuque Community School Board member, was topped by Cavanagh last week. Schiesl raised nearly $3,800, including $3,000 from a political action committee of Iowa Realtors Association. He spent about $2,600.
Antonino Erba, who lost an October primary to run for the seat, spent more than $1,300 in a self-funded campaign.
AT-LARGE SEAT
Council Member David Resnick raised more than $1,500, including a contribution from Jones. Resnick spent a little more than $1,400 on advertising and campaign signs.
Challenger Luke Schiltz did not file a disclosure report, saying he did not meet the $1,000 reporting threshold.