Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dyersville, Iowa, Blue River, Wis. and Galena, Ill.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Area canines and their human companions both are enjoying the extra space at an expanded Dyersville business.
Briley opened its new location at 1633 15th Ave. SE last month, according to owner Briget Featherston. The business offers grooming, boarding and day care services for dogs.
Featherston said the new facility spans 3,200 square feet, more than three times the space available at the company’s previous home. The outdoor play area also is larger than the one at the old location.
“The dogs have a lot more room to run around and play,” she said. “They’re a lot happier when they are here and they don’t have as much energy when they get home. That makes their parents a little happier too.”
Featherston opened Briley out of her Dyersville home in 2012 and later moved the business to a structure on her father’s property, located on Olde Castle Road. The moniker Briley combines the first names of Briget and her first daughter, Tennley.
Today, Briley is staffed by Featherston and one part-time employee. Featherston said she hopes to hire two more full-time workers.
Briley could have more growth in its future. Featherston said she eventually hopes to build a 2,000-square-foot expansion onto the building, which would be used to augment the boarding and day care services.
While the business continues to grow, the focus remains the same.
“We provide personalized care to each dog,” Featherston said. “We know each one has a different personality and we really stay in tune with what their needs are.”
Briley can be reached at 563-599-6348.
New gathering space
The opening of a new bar has given small-town residents and out-of-town visitors alike a new gathering place in Blue River, Wis.
The River Bottom Bar opened at 209 Exchange St. in mid-August, according to owner Casie Rowles. She said the reception to the new business has been extremely positive.
“This is a place where people can come and socialize and communicate again,” she said. “It’s good to have somewhere where you can go and talk with friends.”
She also expects the bar to appeal to hunters, snowmobilers and fishermen and women traveling through town.
Roughly one decade ago, the Village of Blue River — now home to a little more than 400 people — boasted multiple bars. But Rowles said the community has been without one since Grumpy Girl closed about two years ago.
In opening its doors, The River Bottom Bar also restored life to a long-vacant building. The business is located within the former home of Community First Bank, which Rowles said has been closed for several years.
Crews spent multiple months renovating the structure, revamping the walls and flooring and building a new bathroom. Rowles and her boyfriend, Donnie Reyzek, also built the bar for the new tavern.
“It was a lot of work,” said Rowles. “But I knew what I wanted and I like how it turned out.”
Rowles said the business employs four bartenders. It does not currently serve food, but it eventually will introduce a menu featuring pizzas and appetizers.
The River Bottom Bar is open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday. It can be reached at 608-537-3474.
Help at all hours
A nearly 1-year-old Galena, Ill., plumbing business is growing its customer base and increasing its presence on the other side of the Mississippi River.
Five Star Plumbing, 7650 U.S. 20, opened its doors in October 2018 and serves both commercial and personal clients.
In the first few months of operation, Five Star Plumbing focused almost exclusively on Galena-area customers. Since then, the business has significantly expanded its presence in Dubuque and other eastern Iowa communities.
Owner Josh Suess has nearly two decades of experience in the plumbing profession. He also owns Countryside Tours, a business that orchestrates tours to wineries throughout the tri-state region.
His experience as a plumber and business owner have helped guide the company through its first year.
“Much of it comes naturally,” he said. “We enjoy working with the customers and providing that top service.”
The business employs five workers, including Josh’s wife and office manager, Tara Suess. The staff also includes two plumbers with more than one decade of experience and an apprentice going into his third year.
Josh said the young company has prided itself on creating a “family atmosphere,” noting that employees often spend time together away from work.
Five Star Plumbing also is committed to providing 24-hour service. That means taking calls and solving issues at all hours of the day.
“When someone has an emergency and no one else will reply, we are there for them,” he said. “We’ll get someone there.”
The business can be reached at 815-777-4000.