DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said a Shullsburg man was arrested Wednesday night on charges that included being armed with a firearm while intoxicated.

Jarad J. Heim, 20, also was arrested on charges of felony possession of THC and felony bail jumping, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.

The arrest came after a deputy pulled over Heim on County Shop Road outside of Darlington at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

It does not state the reason for the traffic stop, but the citations against Heim include failure to stop at a stop sign and operating while on a controlled substance. He also was cited with failure to have automobile insurance and operating after his license was suspended. 

