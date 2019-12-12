MANCHESTER, Iowa — A brutal February snowstorm closed local roads, stranded vehicles and led to crashes in the area, including one that left a local man severely injured.
But thanks to a rural Manchester resident’s quick actions and the first aid he rendered, William Brunsmann today is alive and recuperating at a nursing facility.
For those efforts, Luke Preussner was among 20 Iowans honored this week at the Iowa Capitol. The citizens and first responders were recognized by the governor for their actions and valor, often putting themselves in harm’s way to help others.
“It was an honor. The only reason I got the award is because I happened to be there by God’s grace,” Preussner told the Telegraph Herald. “I would like to think anybody in my position would have tried to do the same and help to the best of their abilities. That’s all I did. I tried to do what I could.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that all those presented with the awards are “outstanding people that we, as a state, can all be proud of.”
“They strengthen our communities and show us what true heroism is,” Reynolds said. “They remind us that heroes don’t always wear capes or sports uniforms. They don’t seek the spotlight — they’ve just chosen to do the right thing at the right time, and we’re grateful for their actions.”
THE BLIZZARD
According to the Iowa State Patrol, “a blizzard howled across parts of Iowa” on Feb. 24. Brunsmann, 84, became stuck in drifted snow in front of Preussner’s home on 145th Avenue near 170th Street in rural Manchester.
“The winds were blowing. The visibility was bad on the roads, and there was a big drift across the road right in front of our house,” Preussner recalled. “I just heard a truck engine revving like someone was stuck and trying to get their way out. I walked down the lane to see what was going on and saw a truck stuck in the drift.”
Preussner went to get his truck and a tow strap to pull Brunsmann out.
“By the time I pulled my truck to the end of the lane — two minutes later — I saw another vehicle right behind the truck and walked up to see what was going on,” Preussner said.
Brunsmann was standing behind his truck when he was struck by a vehicle driven by James Schnittjer, of Delhi, pinning him between the two vehicles, according to authorities.
Preussner saw Brunsmann lying on the snow-covered ground between the vehicles.
“He was conscious (but) his legs were in bad shape and were pinched between the two vehicles,” Preussner said. “I saw he was losing a lot of blood from the one leg.”
According to the Iowa State Patrol, “time was of the essence and there was no telling how soon help could arrive given the conditions.”
Preussner worked quickly to fashion his own belt into a tourniquet to prevent additional blood loss and called 911 to ensure dispatchers had the right information, location and patient condition.
Medical personnel arrived, and Brunsmann was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester with life-threatening injuries.
“While the injuries the man sustained were irreparable, his life was saved that day thanks to Luke Pruessner’s quick actions,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens at the Des Moines ceremony.
A ‘10-PLUS’
Lynn Brunsman was among those who responded to the scene. A Dundee emergency medical technician and the nephew of Brunsmann, he hopped into the ambulance with his uncle as he was rushed to the hospital.
“He probably would have bled to death if nobody had been there,” Brunsman said. “We are glad that (Luke) was there. It’s funny — his mom told us he never wears a belt, but happened to that morning. Why Bill was out in a snowstorm like that is beyond me. But we’re very proud of (Luke). We’re just thankful. You make the best of a bad situation.”
Both of Brunsmann’s legs were badly mangled from the crash and were amputated that day, according to his nephew.
Preussner recently visited Brunsmann in a Manchester nursing home, where Brunsmann is learning to walk with prosthetic legs and rehabilitate from the crash.
Both Preussner and Brunsmann’s sister Susie Luensmann, of Delhi, said the man remains in good spirits.
“He has a wonderful attitude and is bound and determined to walk out of there,” Luensmann said of her brother. “It’s a good thing we had Luke. Otherwise, I’m afraid the outcome would not have been good. We’re very proud of Luke and very proud of our brother as well and the attitude he has.”
She said she thanked Preussner “a thousand times” and gave him a big hug not long after the crash.
“He’s a very wonderful, nice young man, and we’re grateful he was at home at the time of the accident,” Luensman said. “If there’s a 10, he’s a 10-plus. He didn’t think twice what had to be done. He just did it.”