Jack Steele, of Pro-Craft Painting, Avoca, Wis., helps Grant County Courthouse maintenance coordinator Bob Doll secure a line around one of the courthouse cupolas that was damaged during a storm in June 1998. Steele, who had done much of the restoration work on the courthouse dome, was hired to help stabilize and remove the damaged cupolas.

 Telegraph Herald file

Severe storms damaged a southwest Wisconsin landmark 25 years ago.

Officials said winds gusting as high as 70 mph and a short-lived tornado swept through Lancaster on June 18, 1998, damaging four of the six copper cupolas on the Grant County Courthouse. The 1902 courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.