Jack Steele, of Pro-Craft Painting, Avoca, Wis., helps Grant County Courthouse maintenance coordinator Bob Doll secure a line around one of the courthouse cupolas that was damaged during a storm in June 1998. Steele, who had done much of the restoration work on the courthouse dome, was hired to help stabilize and remove the damaged cupolas.
Severe storms damaged a southwest Wisconsin landmark 25 years ago.
Officials said winds gusting as high as 70 mph and a short-lived tornado swept through Lancaster on June 18, 1998, damaging four of the six copper cupolas on the Grant County Courthouse. The 1902 courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Weather Service reported that winds generated by severe thunderstorms swept through Grant County that day, damaging campers near Bagley before causing damage to homes and knocking down hundreds of trees in and around Lancaster.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the storm in its June 20, 1998, edition.
WISCONSIN TOWNS SWEEP UP
LANCASTER, Wis. — Chris Carl watched the storm grow ominously from her office window in the Grant County Courthouse in Lancaster Thursday afternoon.
“It was getting awfully black out,” the county clerk said.
When she saw two trees flatten to the ground and blocks of wood go flying past her window, “it was time to go,” she said.
She was running down the steps in the rotunda when part of a ceiling collapsed.
“A window had blown off frame and all without even breaking,” she said.
Sucking action through the air ducts probably led to the ceiling collapse.
County sheriff’s officials did not call Thursday’s storm a tornado, but Lancaster residents did, as did people in the Bagley area, where residents said the storm first came across the Mississippi like a wall of rainwater.
The damaging winds chopped off tree limbs and downed power lines in both towns. Because no tornado was officially sighted, no sirens were sounded. Ruby Jahnke, Grant County emergency management systems coordinator, said sirens could not sound in Lancaster because the power went out as well.
In Lancaster, the storm ripped up a set of metal bleachers at the high school track. It swung them around, flipped them over and squashed them like a recycled soda-pop can.
There were so many downed trees all over the city that it was hard to see lawns.
But the most-obvious damage was in the courthouse square. Windows were broken in several shops, and four cupolas among the ornate decorations on the historic courthouse dome were toppled.
Streetlight bulbs were broken and American flags were askew. There were downed trees, branches and leaves all over the square. Chainsaws whined and shopkeepers swept up broken glass and green leaves.
Jim Kramer, of Grantland Growers, was working with some young helpers to right some of the smaller trees he had planted this spring around the courthouse.
“They just replaced a lot of trees that the wind took a couple years ago,” he said, as they hoisted a young tree and anchored it to a metal fence stake.
Lightning apparently struck a crane at the administration building construction project across the road. Workers were going to pour the third floor of the building, Carl said, but the job will have to wait for a damage assessment.