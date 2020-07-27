A man who previously held the position for 12 years, but who has no plans to run for re-election next year, was appointed tonight to a vacant Dubuque City Council seat.
Council members voted, 4-2, during a special meeting to appoint Kevin Lynch from a pool of 10 applicants to the First Ward seat vacated earlier this month by Brett Shaw.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
Lynch, 61, stepped down from the Ward 1 seat in 2017, choosing not to seek re-election.
"I feel that my 12 years of experience would be helpful in these unprecedented times we are living," Lynch wrote council members.
Lynch, though, indicated he has no intention of running for re-election when the term ends.
He would hold the seat until the Nov. 2, 2021, election, unless residents petition to have the seat filled by special election.
Council members said the city needs a steady, experienced hand on the wheel as the city responds to the global pandemic and economic recession on top of working to address heightened racial tensions.
"The situation we're in today is unprecedented in the history of Dubuque and really the history of the nation," said Council Member Ric Jones. "And with goal-setting (sessions) just days away (Aug. 10 to 12) and with the enormous volume of information a new council member needs to take in ... with respect to the outstanding candidates that applied, Kevin Lynch is the surest thing to hit the ground running."
Lynch beat out Magoo's Pizza co-founder Susan Farber after two rounds of voting. Farber received two votes in each round of voting from Council Members Danny Sprank and Brad Cavanagh.
"I've had the opportunity to serve on the Dubuque Initiatives board with Susan ... and I've already found myself not in agreement with Susan at every turn," Cavanagh said. "And we have some great discussions on that board, and there's a lot of back and forth. ... And I appreciate Susan's take on a lot of the issues that come before us, and I think she would do the same here on the council."
After a career working as an executive for global telecommunications corporations, including AT&T and Verizon, Farber returned to Dubuque in 2003. She rehabbed vintage brownstones in Cable Car Square and founded Magoo’s Pizza with her husband.
She told council members during a prior special meeting to interview candidates for the seat that her priority as a council member will be continuing to build a robust local economy, with a focus on improving diversity and equity, historic preservation and "quality, livable neighborhoods" that are "safe and healthy."
Council Member David Resnick, who first voted for mental health consultant and local volunteer Amy Crow Sunleaf to aid with the council's priority to address "brain health," ended up voting for Lynch.
Council Member Laura Roussell and Mayor Roy Buol also backed Lynch.
Roussell said Lynch provides First Ward residents "an experienced representative that they know, and would allow them to express their opinion again then in the next regular election, after they've had time to be introduced more thoroughly to all of the applicants in that next campaign."
Buol echoed those comments.
All council members praised the strong field of candidates.
Lynch, during the prior special meeting to interview candidates for the seat, touted his work serving on the boards of various economic development organizations, including currently as chairman of Dubuque Initiatives. He also highlighted his work with city officials while on the City Council to help build a local network of nonprofit, religious, school, business, labor and government leaders dedicated to advancing justice and social equity in Dubuque.
"It's a very positive thing to have 10 very qualified candidates to fill this position, and it speaks very well to the future of leadership in Dubuque," Lynch told council members. "(However), there’s only one person that can come in and do the job from Day 1 and has done it before and knows how to with very little learning curve whatsoever, and that’s me."
First Ward resident Rick Trausch previously told the Telegraph Herald he is part of a "splinter group" of "grass-roots conservatives" who were behind the now-defunct Dubuque PAC political action committee. He said the group is backing one of the candidates for the seat but would not disclose whom.
If their candidate is not appointed, he said, the group planned to move ahead with a petition for a special election. Such a petition would need at least 157 signatures from ward residents and must be filed within 14 days of the appointment being made.
Trausch could not be reached for comment today.